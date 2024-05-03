Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $80,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 152,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.