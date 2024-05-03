Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,744 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.52. 4,441,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

