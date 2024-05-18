PACS Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PACS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 21st

PACS Group’s (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 21st. PACS Group had issued 21,428,572 shares in its initial public offering on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,012 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During PACS Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PACS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:PACS opened at $28.21 on Friday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

