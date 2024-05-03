Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RBA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 688,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

