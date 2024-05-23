Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,021,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $7,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,377,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,215,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
