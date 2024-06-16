Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Drops By 22.9%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

AGMJF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

