Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $37.67

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and have sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.