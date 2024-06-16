Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

