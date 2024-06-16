Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Ascom Stock Performance
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Ascom has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.
Ascom Company Profile
