Analysts Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT at $25.60

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMBK

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.