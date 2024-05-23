Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CEO Sells $3,815,780.00 in Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

