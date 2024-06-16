Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CVLY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Codorus Valley Bancorp
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.