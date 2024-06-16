Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVLY opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.