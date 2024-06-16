Abacus Life (ABL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million $9.52 million 515.26 Abacus Life Competitors $2.21 billion $277.28 million 17.82

Abacus Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

56.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Abacus Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52% Abacus Life Competitors 13.45% 21.27% 7.61%

Risk & Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abacus Life Competitors 728 3617 3857 145 2.41

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Abacus Life peers beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.