Abacus Life (ABL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is one of 83 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Abacus Life to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Abacus Life and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Abacus Life
|$79.59 million
|$9.52 million
|515.26
|Abacus Life Competitors
|$2.21 billion
|$277.28 million
|17.82
Abacus Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Abacus Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Abacus Life
|0.11%
|4.96%
|2.52%
|Abacus Life Competitors
|13.45%
|21.27%
|7.61%
Risk & Volatility
Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Abacus Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Abacus Life
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Abacus Life Competitors
|728
|3617
|3857
|145
|2.41
Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Abacus Life peers beat Abacus Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
