StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $25,215,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

