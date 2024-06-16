Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $22.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,375,000 after buying an additional 366,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

