Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
Shares of WWR opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
