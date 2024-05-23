Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells $72,670,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Compass stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.87. Compass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

