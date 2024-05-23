NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.6 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 526,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 304,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 382,149 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

