Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target at $10.00

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

