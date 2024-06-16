Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,721,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 73,357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,758.8 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
