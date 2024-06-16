Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,721,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 73,357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,758.8 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

