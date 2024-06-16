Head-To-Head Contrast: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChargePoint and Serve Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.41 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.43 Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Serve Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Serve Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChargePoint and Serve Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72% Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Serve Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26 Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 193.64%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Serve Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

