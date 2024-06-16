Analysts Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) PT at $163.25

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in RLI by 129.7% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.64 on Thursday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

