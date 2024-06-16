Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Declines By 33.3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $8.17 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

