Head-To-Head Review: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) vs. Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million 83.36 -$79.08 million N/A N/A Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Prairie Operating and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Free Report)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.