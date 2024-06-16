WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. Stephens cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in WesBanco by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WesBanco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in WesBanco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

