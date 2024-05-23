Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.