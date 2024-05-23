Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get OLO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Institutional Trading of OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 280,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

(Get Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.