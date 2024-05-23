Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $28.82

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DOCS stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after acquiring an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.