Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBLA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 238.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.