Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $5.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.
TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of TBLA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
