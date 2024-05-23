G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

GIII opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Strs Ohio bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

