Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Expands By 21.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of AABVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

