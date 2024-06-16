Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Expands By 21.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of AABVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Aberdeen International
