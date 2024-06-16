Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Drops By 21.7%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$39.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.95. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of C$23.04 and a 12 month high of C$41.44.

Accelleron Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

