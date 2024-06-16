Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MRO opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.