Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.94 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

