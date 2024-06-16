Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$14.81

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

CHP.UN opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

