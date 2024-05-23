Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $403,367.23 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Boot Barn Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
