Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of CFR opened at $95.03 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

