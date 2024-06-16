Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $40.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,183 shares of company stock worth $5,098,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

