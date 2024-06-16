Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Head to Head Analysis

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pluri alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,339.59% -249.60% -50.12% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -436.30% -26.75% -24.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluri and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $341,000.00 86.13 -$28.32 million ($4.64) -1.17 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.72 million 58.96 -$100.84 million ($2.44) -9.68

Analyst Recommendations

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pluri and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.63, indicating a potential upside of 93.08%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

Risk & Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Pluri on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.