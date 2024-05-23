Insider Selling: Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) General Counsel Sells $885,869.75 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

