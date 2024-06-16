Contrasting Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.33 billion 2.44 -$302.12 million ($1.35) -10.61 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 103.33

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 8 9 0 2.44 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Risk and Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -22.27% -19.32% -3.67% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Summary

Energem beats Bloom Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

