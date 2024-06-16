Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.71

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 186251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,074,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

