Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %
EA stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
