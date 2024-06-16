Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Group and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 46.48%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sound Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% AdTheorent -2.67% 0.77% 0.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.17 AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.72 $10,000.00 ($0.06) -53.32

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Group beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.