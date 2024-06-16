Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$41.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$44.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

