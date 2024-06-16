Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.73.
A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of VC opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
