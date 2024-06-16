Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

