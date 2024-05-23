Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,501.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,319.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,223.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,867,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.