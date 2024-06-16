Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.83.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.48.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.