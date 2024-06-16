Head-To-Head Review: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $5.50 billion 0.13 $72.27 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.74 $61.28 million $0.24 9.67

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DRDGOLD and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.12%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats DRDGOLD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

