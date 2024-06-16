Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.85.

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Westlake Stock Down 2.2 %

WLK opened at $149.83 on Friday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

