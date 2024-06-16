Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $590.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $359.77 on Thursday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $332.94 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.